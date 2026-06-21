WHEN ARE HUMAN BEINGS DRUNK ON NON STOP SATANIC ENTERTAINMENT GOING TO WAKEUP?

Before long, very few human beings will be working since driverless everything is now appearing dah! The average human has no idea what’s really going on right before their very eyes don’t you know. It blows my mind virtually all the entertainment venues ar packed now. Where in the hell ar they getting the money to attend these RITUALS.

I’ll tell you! They CHARGE on their tapped out credit cards for entertainment that means nothing now. One day soon the TAX MAN will come called for the money these fools charged and then he or she will be out on the dirty streets of America.

Few humans realize that eventually the goal is to ELIMINATE HUMANITY. The future is DEAD for humanity now. That is! Unless you’re a believer in Jesus Christ. If not! A trip into the under world when you draw your last breath. All of us have FREE WEILL in life. That being said! It’s up to you in deciding where you’ll spend in eternity when your heart stops ticking.

Please send this eye opening video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…