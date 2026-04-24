THIS SHOCKING VIDEO MAKES IT CLEAR YOU BETTER FIGHT FOR YOUR SURVIVAL OR THE CORPORATIONS WILL ELIMINATE YOU NOW! WAKE THE HELL UP DAMIT!

Please send this shocking video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

I’m busting my ass to bring you these eye opening videos for free. please help me WAKEUP the brain dead Americans who can’t see the forrest for the trees now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther-THE CLOCK IS TICKING…