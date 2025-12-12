I’m 77 and only learned these things about 30 years ago. My parents and their parents repeated the same negative patterns as I have done. This is why before parents become parents, he or she have to discover the fact all of us have been LIED to from BIRTH and we’re not qualified to be parents in most instances in life.

We were born into Satans world of never ending evil and were never taught what the hell this life is really about until it’s to late in life. The above video exposes what we should have been taught from birth. Unfortunately, we live in & evil world and have to shed our pre-notions of what realty is in life. When one uses positive spiritual re-enforcements in life, it’s then what he or she desires in life manifests.

It’s not the material possessions in life that makes one happy. The positive spiritual bonds between nature and human beings is what creates total enjoyment in life. The spiritual is the ultimate goal for all human beings seeking the total experience in the physical realm. Where here but a short time on this negative planet and sexual or material wealth should never be the end objective.

This is vividly clear when when looks at the lives of rich & famous human beings. Rarely are they happy and more often than not he or had to sell their soul to get where they were in life. Deadly drugs, alcohol and or sexual indulgences were the destructive tools ending their physical existence here.

Always place yourself as the I in life as the above video teaches. I know non stop negativity bombards us every second of the day but! Once you train yourself to tune of these destructive thoughts they will be replaced by positive affirmations. Jesus said love God with all your body, mind and soul and love your neighbor as yourself. He always used the I when accomplishing His goals in life.

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…