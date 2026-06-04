IF YOU DON’T THINK THIS COULDN’T HAPPEN TO YOU JUST WAIT.

AMERICA IS NOW DYING AND YOU’RE MAKED FOR ELIMINATION BY THE SATANIC ELITE. KEEP WATCH YOUR RIGGED SPORTS! WHEN THE STOCK MARKET SUDDENLY COLLAPSES YOU’LL BE IN THE DIRTY UNSAFE STREETS OF AMERICA.

DON’T COME TO MY HOME OR YOU’LL BE EATING LEAD!!!!!!!

SEND THIS WARNING TO EVERYONE YOU KNOW & SUBSCRIBE. IT’S THE ONLY WAY TO WAKEUP HUMANITY NOW. Bible! When humanity cries peace & safety then sudden destruction hits…

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…

those who don’t learn from the past! 1929 stock market depression are doomed to repeat it.