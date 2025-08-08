CLICK ABOVE TO WATCH!

Many ancient religious teachings write about HELL in their writings including the Egyptian writings. If there’s a HEAVEN there’s most certainly a HELL!

In the bible in Ecclesiastes 12:6, it speaks of the SILVER CORD being broken at the moment of DEATH! This isn when the soul & spirit depart and the individual is sent on their way to either HEAVEN or HELL. This link will provide a complete picture of the death of a human being: https://hermeneutics.stackexchange.com/questions/28228/ecclesiastes-12-6-what-is-the-silver-cord

There’s several bible verses speaking of HELL in the bible. I suggest you go to this link and check them out for yourself. https://www.openbible.info/topics/hell

Here’s one example: Luke 16:19-31

“There was a rich man who was clothed in purple and fine linen and who feasted sumptuously every day. And at his gate was laid a poor man named Lazarus, covered with sores, who desired to be fed with what fell from the rich man's table. Moreover, even the dogs came and licked his sores. The poor man died and was carried by the angels to Abraham's side. The rich man also died and was buried, and in Hades, being in torment, he lifted up his eyes and saw Abraham far off and Lazarus at his side. ...

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…