ABOVE IS THE ONLY DOCUMENTARY VIDEO THE DAY BILL COOPER WAS MURDERED FROM AFAR: https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD1qLEEPugm2/

WILLIAM M COOPER KILLED BY ENTRAPMENT BY LAW ENFORCEMENT, LINK: https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/esp_sociopol_cooper10.htm

BILL EXPOSES HOW THE SATANIC ELITE HAVE SEIZED HUMANITY IN THE ABOVE VIDEO!

ALEX JONES HATED BILL AND SAW HIM AS A THREAT TO INFOWARS!

BILL COOPER’S INTERVIEW IN ROLLING STONE MAGAZINE: https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-features/william-cooper-conspiracy-theory-711469/

ABOVE BILL COOPER INTERVIEWS 32 DEGREE CAJI INFILTRATOR.

BILL INTERVIEWS JORDON MAXWELL ABOVE.

BILL’S EXCELLENT INTERVIEW AT LANSING, MI.

WM COOPER’S INTERNET VIDEO ARCHIVE: https://archive.org/details/MiltonWilliamCooper-Interviews

BITCHUTE ARCHIVE: https://archive.org/details/MiltonWilliamCooper-Interviews/1991+Bill+Cooper+on+Shane+Eden's+''The+UFO+Connection''+-+%5BVideo+YT+-+vomWhmtYGw0+-+Audio+hourofthetime.com%5D.mp4

BILL’S LAST PREDICTION: “They’re going to kill me, ladies and gentlemen,” he told the audience. “They’re going to come up here in the middle of the night, and shoot me dead, right on my doorstep.”

It’s really sad TRUTHERS are always murdered in our corrupt world. This is one reason I never wanted to be well known in this life. Although I’ve been Censored I still manage to get TRUTH out to others in life. I’m working really hard to get as much TRUTH out as possible now before the internet is shut down. I need you help in this manner to send these import articles to everyone.

Please send this important article to everyone to help keep Bill’s work alive and subscribe.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & TRUTHER…