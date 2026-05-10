Smith’s Literal Translation

Giants were in the earth in these days, and also after that, when the sons of God shall come in to the daughters of man and they shall bring forth to them which are men of old, men of name.

Smith's Literal Translation

For those days shall be pressure, such as there has not been from beginning of creation which God created till now, and should not be.

The great tribulation (last 3 1/2 years) will be the worst time in history according to the bible. Since there were giants still alive after the flood I believe they’re in the earth right now awaiting this terrify time coming.

this video proves giants still roam the earth today!

Please send this shocking video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…