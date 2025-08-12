Polson, Montana 8/11/2025. As you can see non stop DEADLY STINKING CHEMTRAILS.

Watch above and see the non stop DEADLY MICROWAVES plastering this enhanced storm. Remember this! These DEADLY STORMS destroy billions of dollars in property damage. This doesn’t count the endless lies humans murdered in the process. The out of control government, CIA, air Force and private industry are all in these crimes of the Century.

Do you realize not only are these non stop DEADLY MICROWAVES are cooking the clouds. They’re also affecting every human’s brain within the micro-waved area. Can’t you see all humans are being attacked by all the governments of the world right now?

Please send to everyone and subscribe. This is the only way we can wakeup humanity.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…