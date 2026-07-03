ABOVE THE NIKKEI CLOSED THIS MORNING 7/3/2026 AT 1,01092 UP! This means if the CORRUPT STOCK MARKET wasn’t closed the market would have exploded up 1,000 points dah!

Yesterday, the market was up almost 600 over a depressing jobs report dah! There were supposed to be about 150,000 jobs generated and yet only 57,000 jobs were reported. If that wasn’t bad enough that reported number is always downsized days later un-be-known to the average person.

We now know all the CORRUPT STOCK MARKET NUMBERS are CONJURED UP and have no bases on realty now!

MEIDASTOUCH sued the TRUMPH ADMINISTRATION and a judge has ruled that CORRUPT TRUMP must turn over all EPSTEIN UN-REDACTED FILES NOW. Now TRUMP is asking for another 60 delay sighting protection for the victims. That’s B.S.! Why didn’t trump let them speak when they came out in public? Instead the BASTARD shunned and belittled them…

It’s clear the SATANIC ELITE want to blame TRAITOR TRUMP for a STOCK MARKET CRASH NOW! What better way to DEFAME TRUMP than to CRASH THE MARKET by Monday morning 7/6/2026. What’s really terrifying is all the countless FOOLS who’ve believed all the STOCK MARKET LIES and still have their money in there now.

This MENTALLY ILL PEOPLE were warned for years now about getting their money out of the CON MARKET and the LYING BANKERS STRONG HOLES. If the market does CRASH by 7/6/2026 millions of human peoples will become instantly homeless. Their money in the CORRUPT BANKS will be INSTANTLY GONE!

Typically, a civilization on last two hundred and fifty years. America’s 250 anniversary is 7/4/2026! DO YOU SEE THE HANDWRITING ON THE WALL NOW?

In my opinion, THE CLOCK IS TICKING FOR SATANIC BABYLON AMERICA! If the STOCK MARKET CRASH doesn’t happen by Monday it will eventually happen! Why? America and the world is a QUAD TRILLION IN DEBT in my opinion. 1,000’s of American’s are loosing their jobs every month now. Countless businesses are closing 1,000’s of stores now and going BANKRUPT as well. Millions of American’s are living in the dirty streets of America now.

The price of everything is now exploding upward! Countless laws are being passed to steal the rights of all American’s now. SATANIC A-1 is placing human’s in self contained prisons and he or she doesn’t even know it! While the CORRUPT ENTERTAINMENT VENUES are now full! Stupid human’s are walking into a TRAP he or she will never be free from.

If you didn’t heed the WARNING you’ll get what you deserve sooner or later. I’d be TERRIFIED if I had a lot of money in the bank or stock market now. Just as what happened in the 1929 STOCK MARKET CRASH, America is REPEATING THE MISTAKES OF THE PAST!

WAKEUP!

Please send this URGENT WARNING to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP HUMANITY before it’s too late.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…