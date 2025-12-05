ABOVE IS HOW INSANE LBJ STOLE THE 1948 SENATE ELECTION~!

ABOVE IS HOW THE MAFIA CONTROLLED BY NIXON & KENNEDY TO STEAL THE 1960 ELECTION.

These are just 2 examples among hundreds of rigged elections in the history of America. Your vote has never meant anything really! How about the hanging chads in the Al Gore & George Bush election? The fix was in there as well. How about the election of Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump? If you don’t think that wasn’t rigged you’re a fool!

Why do you think Bill & Hillary are making the above gestures? They di not want you to not all the people they’ve had murdered over the years and their endless drug and sex abuses with children and adults.

Sad to say, America was founded upon endless crime and murder. If you don’t believe it then do real research like i’ve done for 50+ years now. That’s what is wrong with the average person! They go along to get alone and never discover the real truth for themselves in life. As a result, he or she is programmed to accept the endless lies of the CORRUPT POLITICIANS who get kickbacks from lobbyists to sway their thinking and votes the way he or she wants.

The only way I would ever consider voting again is if all the voting machines were destroyed, mail in ballots cancelled and paper ballots with a water mark instituted. Even with all those changes, political criminals will always find ways to cheat the corrupt voting system.

Here’s what the bible warns;

Revelation 18:3-8

Then I heard another voice from Heaven, crying, “COME OUT OF HER, (MYSTERY AMERICA BABYLON) O my people, lest you become accomplices in her sins and must share in her punishment. For her sins have mounted up to the sky, and God has remembered the tale of her wickedness. Pay her back in her own coin—yes, pay her back double for all that she has done! In the cup which she mixed for others mix her a drink of double strength! For the pride in which she flaunted herself give her torture and misery! Because she says to herself, ‘Here I sit a queen on a throne; I am no woman who lacks a man and I shall never know sorrow!’ So in a single day her punishments shall strike her—death, sorrow and famine and she shall be burned in the fire. For mighty is the Lord God who judges her!”

WAKEUP! The above bible verses fit America in these END TIMES WE’RE NOW LIVING IN TODAY.

Please send this important article to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…