The above video does not include all the secret programs like ABORTION that help women from around the world to murder their babies. Countless other stupid programs like safe fish or insects are another BLACK hole BANKRUPTING AMERICA. If the average person knew how much money our FASCIST GOVERNMENT WASTER EACH YEAR (through the GOLDEN FLEECE AWARDS) he or she would be screaming mad. Especially those unfortunate American’s sleeping in the dirty street of America right now!

Thisw also doesn’t include the 1 1/2 TRILLION DOLLARS our government give to the 60 MILLION ILLEGALS freeloading and EMBEZZLING America right like like what just happened in Minnesota!

WAKE THE HELL UP PEOPLE! The stock con market will RASH before june in my opinion. This damn CON GAME can’t go on much longer…

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…