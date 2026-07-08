LET ME BE CLEAR! There’s no doubt human’s can tap into other non physical realms, it’s extremely dangerous to do so. There’s countless ENTITIES on the other side waiting to capture human’s who travel outside the physical body.

This is why one must Give their life to Yeshua/Jesus in order to be protected by the SATANIC DARK SIDE waiting to consume souls who are not protected by Almighty God. One is playing with fire if he or she doesn’t have this DIVINE PROTECTION!

Why travel (CONTEMPLATE? up the HUMAN SERPENT COLUMN of one’s physical body when one can have direct access through the THIRD EYE located in the center of one’s forehead. Jesus said when one’s EYE becomes one then he or she will experience TRUE SPIRITUALITY!

I believe when Almighty God wants a human being to experience a higher state of spiritual consciousness, He alone will grant access to this DIVINE REALM. If one opens this pathway up on their own he or she may let something in they washed they hadn’t. By letting the HOLY SPIRIT lead and guide a human being, this is the only way to be DIVINELY PROTECTED.

Please send this shocking video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…