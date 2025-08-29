WHILE HUMANITY IS WATCH NON STOP ENTERTAINMENT, THEIR CELLPHONES, COMPUTERS AND TV’S ARE SPYING ON THEM RIGH NOW!

SPY DRONES AND SATELLITES ARE ALSO WATCHING HUMANITY NOT TO MENTION CAMERAS ON VIRTUALLY EVERY CORNER NOW.

BIG BROTHER can look into your home now with this advanced intrusive technology. Remember the movie 1984 with George Orwell? Now humanity has arrived at this tragic point and the loss of our precious freedoms are now gone. It’s only a matter of time before Nazi storm troopers come and break down our doors and drag us to FEMA CONCENTRATION CAMPS.

My wife and I will stand our ground. We obey all the laws of America and will not submit like the WW-2 victims did walking into the Nazi concentration camps in Europe.

Please send this eye opening article to everyone you know and subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP lost humanity.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…