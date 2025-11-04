There’s only one way into heaven! JESUS IS THE WAY, TRUTH and LIFE! When one’s SPIRITUAL EYE BECOMES ONE, it’s then the real truth will be revealed. I know countless people say one doesn’t need a SAVIOR to lead the way to heaven. What he or she fails to realize is once one has & out of body experience, he or she is left open to DEMONIC ATTACKS.make it far to dangerous to walk through otherwise.

A TRUE SPIRITUAL GUIDE (ANGEL) can come to one’s rescue but, this all depends upon one’s spiritual condition at the time he or she is out of their physical body. Virtually all faiths teach that DEMONS ARE REAL and can POSSESS HUMAN BEINGS. These DEMONS are the DISEMBODIED SOULS of the giants of old! They’re here to test human beings spiritually.

In my opinion, one has to accept Jesus in order to have divine protection in this evil world. The endless pitfalls in this physical life make it otherwise very dangerous to exist in. Jesus is the only spiritual guide who suffered tremendous physical pain on the cross, to qualify as the Son of God to by knowledge. Now that humanity has entered the END TIMES. There’s only two choices for human beings now. You either walk the dark side or the light side.

The clock is ticking so make your choice as quickly as possible. If you think the world is wicked now you haven’t seen anything yet!

Please send this WAKEUP article to everyone oyu know and subscribe!

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era vetyeran & truther…