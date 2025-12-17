IF YOU THINK AMERICAN’S REFUSING TO PAY OFF THEIR CREDIT CARDS WILL GET AWAY WITH IT YOU’RE A FOOL!

I’ve said time and again the ILLEGALS are here to replace American’s. CREDIT CARD DEBT is one away to destroy American’s. If you really the DIRTY POLITICIANS, CORRUPT CORPORATE LEADERS and PHONY MEGA PREACHERS give a damn about you better get on meds.

Why do you think there’s countless FEMA PRISON CAMPS in America? It’s for Americans not ILLEGALS. This is why American’s who have no GUNS, AMMMO, FOOD & WATER are FOOLS. Not long from now you and I will be fighting for our very survival in the very near future. WAKEUP or BE DRAGGED TO A FEMA CAMP & DISAPPEARED!

Please send this important video to everyone you know and subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP HUMANITY RIGHT NOW.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther..,.