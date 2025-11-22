Ever since the fall of humanity in the Garden In Eden, Humanity has always felt he or she knew more than the creator who made them. However, divine judgement has in every instance stopped crazy humans from having their way each time. Although human fave free will God set in place SPIRITUAL LAWS to stop satan and his demons to have their way in every instance.

THIS IS THE LAW! What a PERSON SOWS-HE OR SHE QWILL REAP, either in this life or when their LAST BREATH IS DROWN HER ON PLANT EARTH! One could call it KARMA or whatever he or she wants however, the result is always the same. JUDGEMENT will be enacted one way or another in any event.

Since we’re now in the END TIMES, tremendous judgements are coming to humanity because he or she disobeyed Almighty God. Earthquakes are getting stronger now. More volcanoes are exploding around the world. Natural disasters are exploding each day even though the CIA MAINSTREAM MEDIA tries to hide these facts.

Every type of perversion known to humanity is being thrown in our faces. CHILD SEX SACRIFICES are exploding now. Humans are now drinking human blood and eating human flesh. DEADLY CRIME IS EXPLODING THROUGHOUT THE WORLD NOW. There’s no RULE OF LAW because our so called leaders will not ENFORE them. POLITICIANS, CORPORATE LEADRS and TODAY’S MEGA PREACHERS refuse to teach END TIME PROPHECY.

Personally, I can’t wait for the day when WW-3 or the RIGGED STOCK MARKET CRASHES. I’ve had it with the out of control CRIME and all the SEXUAL PERVERSIONS. There’s no future for God fearing humans on planet earth now. DEMONIC SATANISM is the new religion of out current era. The more humans are MASSACRED the better as far as DEMONIC PEOPLE feel and think. I say bring it on if he or she wants to hurt my wife on I.

Either give yourself to Jesus or suffer the consequences when the other shoe drops not long from now. Please send this eye opening video to everyone you know and subscribe. The clock is ticking!

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…