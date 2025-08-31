The above video makes it perfectly clear believer’s in Jesus can own gold & silver for survival purpose only.

They cast their silver into the streets, and their gold is like an unclean thing. Their silver and gold are not able to deliver them in the day of the wrath of the Lord. They cannot satisfy their hunger or fill their stomachs with it. For it was the stumbling block of their iniquity.

Please understand the above bible verse is directed to all the rich greedy humans who hate humanity. It doesn’t apply to the true believers in Jesus who are just trying to survive in this cruel world we live in today.

As the above video points out, gold and silver were used in Jesus time as a way to trade for goods and services, besides bartering. True christians who do hold gold and silver are doing to as a means of bartering when BABYLON AMERICA does finally collapse in the very near future.

WARNING!

If you do have or intend to purchase gold or silver remember this! During the 1929 crash President FDR ordered all gold to be turned in or face prison and a fine. In my opinion, this will happen at some point again in the near future. Why? The satanic elite want all the gold including yours!

Did you know all the governments of the world are buying as much gold as they can get their hands on right now! This means gold most likely will back thew FIAT CRYPTO one world order financial system any day now when the stack market flips.

Silver will be used for barter purposes in my opinion. Did you know gold and silver are required for making all electronics and war materials? This is the reason gold and silver will always have value and has never been worth 0.

WARNING!

If you plan to hold gold and silver you need to know this! You must hide them to protect yourself from criminals and if the government, decides to to pass a law making it illegal to have gold & silver. When crime out of control and millions of illegals and gangs in America, one must look at every individual now as a potential criminal.

I think one should consider having gold and silver for helping others you trust when the stock market flips. It will also save you from ending up in a fema camp when the crap hits the fan. Personal protection is a must right now to protect you and your family when food runs out as well.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…