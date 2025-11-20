The late Lakota Indian Chief said America is one big INDIAN RESERVATION (PRISON). The above shocking video will blow your mind. He’s been gone over a decade now and his words he left behind is exactly what’s happening in America right now!

It’s sad wealthy Indian leaders have sold out their very own people for fame and fortune. Their very own forefathers are turning over in their graves at this very moment. One can visit any Indian reservation today and there’s nothing but slums on those vast plots of land. Of course the same can be said of any typical city in America as well.

There’s ramped DRUGS, ALCOHOL and SEXUAL PERVERSE activities all over America today. A persons life is worth little or nothing in America today. The CORRUPT LEGAL (ILLEGAL) SYSTEM now protects the criminal and JAILS the INNOCENT. The Indians say when a person lies, he or she has a fork tongue and can’t be trusted.

Russell knew POLITICIANS, CORPORATE LEADERS and countless preachers had a fork tongue. He knew American’s were and are locked into a CORRUPT FINANCIAL SYSTEM and there was little or no way of being released from it. He saw the TANTED SOCIAL SECURITY SYSTEM as another trap for humanity. Russell knew INDIAN PROPHECY and it declares America will fall in short order.

Russell also knew BIBLE PROPHECY and knew it followed the same lines as the Indian prophecy. Russell saw America becoming a wasteland back then and knew America was a ticking time bomb. The Pine Ridge Russell was apart of in the 1970’s was the last strew of his people. He knew then nothing could turn back the hands of fate.

I really love how Russell pointed out how to read the clouds, animals and the land to foresee coming earth changes. sadly though, this can’t be done anymore with the non stop DEADLY CHEMTRAILING. I have Russells writings and one could learn a lot of human being when reading his works.

Please send this eye opening article to everyone you know and subscribe. The fate of humanity is slowly slipping away now. Please prep-pray and get the hell out of the way. The bloody wine press is just beginning and we’re the wine about to be crused.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther.