The above two videos provide convincing evidence there is far more demonic things going on in Antartica than meets the eye. The same is true of the north pole. This is why no one except those in the loop are allowed in these strange places.

We must remember the world is controlled by satan & his demons right now. Things won’t be set right until Jesus returns to wipe out the sinister evil of the world. It’s really sad most of humanity won’t WAKEUP until it’s too late. The bible warns humanity is under a veil of delusion and 1/4 of humanity and the world will be destroyed in the great tribulation not far away now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…