!ABOVE IS A WEATHER WARNING RIGHRT NOW

Trump is using DEADLY CHEMTRAILS to CREATE DEADLY WEATHER destroy America rigt now. If you live in the east or the north of America you’re screwed right now! American’s are in a DEADLY WEATHER WAR RIGHT NOW. You can thank evil trump if trump trump your property has been destroyed by the insane weather. If you’ve lost loved one’s you can blame insane donald trump.

donald trump has lost is freaking mind now! He’s created world war and is destroying the lives of countless American’s via the dangerous weather. If you still support trump you’re mentally ill.

Please send this DEADLY WEATHER UPDATE to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP brain dead humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…WAKEUP OR DIE!