When I look at the photos of the 1800 & 1900’s I try and picture myself during that era in America. Of course, the same stinking corruption existed back then as well. The only difference is the endless corruption is a 1,000 times more intense in today’s insane world.

If you notice the dress of these human beings are controlled. All them men wearing stupid top hats or flat hats that look the same. Of course, suits and ties were part of the programming as well. The women all wore long dresses and flowered hats dah. The non stop programming still goes on today.

There were electric vehicles and scooters as I’ve posted here before on my channel. There’s no way I could have survived during that time because I’m independent and travel down the road I choose and not what some programmed fool decides to pick for me. I suppose that’s why I’m a reject in this demonic society we now live in today’

What’s really sad today is the majority of American’s still have no idea he or she is slowly being eliminated now. While 50+ thousand ILLEGALS are handed everything for free now. American’s ar being priced out of their homes and cars. Since prices have EXPLODED in America for us, this is further destroying our way of life. TRAITOR TRUMP continues to spend like a drunk sailor and NO HELP has arrived for struggling American’s.

It’s clear this out of control president doesn’t give a damn about you and I now. In the end, the only choice for American’s is the 2nd Amendment . The whole purpose is when the government becomes out of control. The people must rise up and take charge to protect themselves. Otherwise, the citizens are rounded up and placed into fema concentration camps and eventually disappear.

We know history does REPEAT ITSELF. Sadly, the tuff times we’re living in now will be no different. America has become a NAZI POLICE STATE and her demonic technology will instantly destroy in challenge confronted. BIG BROTHER A-I now knows everything American’s are doing 24/7 now.Your all electronics are spying on us now.

So what’s the solution? PREP-PRAY & ARMUP! CIVIL WAR will begin sooner than later now. Instead of huge bands of armed militia marching in the streets, I believe there will be small pockets of people trying to protect themselves. American’s aren’t organized enough to overthrow the government now.

You might say, it will be every human being for themself now. That’s what my wife and I are preparing for. It’s too little too late for the majority of American’s now. He or she will perish because they didn’t heed the warning coming from TRUTHER’S like myself.

I hoop you’ve headed my warning concerning the sheer hell coming to America. Especially since there’s still 17,000” armed ILLEGALS still walking around here in America…

Please send this shocking article to everyone you know & subwscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…