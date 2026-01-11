ABOVE IS HIS VIDEO ON SWITZERLAND !

Adam said in one video a long time ago he and his family parted ways at one point and this proves Adam lived on the wild side for a period of time. All of us have stepped into the wild side in one degree or another at one time or another in life haven’t we?. It part of learning how to live in this insane world.

I think Adam was pretty much a liberal with a christian foundation per say. Adam made a big mistake taking 2 DEADLY COVID SHOTS in a year. It’s been proven the DEADLY COVID SHOT DESTROYS ONE’S IMMUNE SYSTEM over time. Adam says in HIS COVID SHOT videos he researched it and he took the shots so he could have free access to all events.

It’s clear Adam ignored the DANGERS of the DEADLY SHOT and took them anyways. No matter what his final autopsy says, the shots did in fact lead to his sudden death. Corners have been paid off to put on a death report the shot wasn’t a factor in his death. I’ve posted plenty by doctors who open admit the DEADLY COVID SHOT has murdered or given people life threatening disabilities.

Now then! We come down to the subject at hand. It’s clear Adam hung around with extremely liberal men, women and homosexuals. It’s clear he had a care free attitude in life. Yes Adam was a nice guy but nice guys don’t get people into heaven. He or she has to WALK THE WALK & TALK THE TALK in life.

In the end! It’s between Almighty God and Adam what he said in his final breath before he passed on. Now that humanity is in the END TIMES it’s urgent we pray for forgiveness and accept Jesus into our lives now. The ON GOING BIBLICAL WARNINGS around the world now should be WARNING enough the clock is ticking. The bible tells us a VEIL of DELUSION has been cast over humanity and he or she will be put under the spell of SATAN during this evil period in life.

All of us have FREE WILL but that doesn’t mean one ignores the WARNING SIGNS and do as they please in life. KARMA or WHAT A PERSON SOWS-HE OR SHE WILL REAP is the law humanity has to live by now. To ignore this law sends one into the pit when he or she draws their last breath in life.

