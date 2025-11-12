IF THE ABOVE VIDEO DOESN’T SCARE THE HELL OUT OF YOU THEN NOTHING WILL!

In my opinion the RIGGED STOCK MARKET is ready to BLOW DOWNWARD NOW! If you have money in the CON MARKET you’re a fool. crypto con IS A FOOLS gold. When the market ruptures CRYPTO will be wiped out. The ONE WORLD CRYPTO will then be issued to sucker stupid humans beck into the new rigged con game.

The only safe hedge is in precious metals now you secretly store in a safe place and tell no one. Get out of debt because from what I’m hearing a persons debt will be rolled over in the ONE WORLD ORDER to be declared any time now. Only keep enough money in the bank to cover bills now. By all means have at least one year of preps. What’s coming will made the 1929 STOCK MARKET CRASH look like childs play.

Please send the WAKEUP to everyone you know and subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…