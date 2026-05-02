THE ABOVE VIDEO WILL BLOW YOUR MIND!

EVERYTHING IN THE GROCERY STORE CANNOT BE TRUSTED NOW! CORPORATIONS CARE ABOUT YOUR MONEY AND NOW YOUR HEALTH! WAKEUP!

DON’T FORGET THE TICK CON GAME BEING SPREAD AS WELL.

Please send this shocking video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

RICK

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…