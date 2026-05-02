WARNING! YOU'RE BEING LIED TO ABOUT THE FAKE MEAT IN YOUR GROCERY STORE. WAKEUP!
THE ABOVE VIDEO WILL BLOW YOUR MIND!
EVERYTHING IN THE GROCERY STORE CANNOT BE TRUSTED NOW! CORPORATIONS CARE ABOUT YOUR MONEY AND NOW YOUR HEALTH! WAKEUP!
Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
DON’T FORGET THE TICK CON GAME BEING SPREAD AS WELL.
Please send this shocking video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.
RICK
Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…
Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.