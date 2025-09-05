Mainstream christianity is more concerned about becoming rich & famous rather than saving LOST SOULS! In fact! They do not teach BIBLICAL PROPHECY anymore. The above shocking video proves the, ONE SAVED ALWAYS SAVED is a death trap.

If you want to be taken in the rapture you better pray each and every day that you’re worthy to go when that suddenly happens. Those who are LEFT BEHIND will be terrified otherwise.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…