AMERICANS ARE BEING FINANCIALLY CRUSHED WHILE THE 50 MILLION+ ILLEGALS LIVE FOR FREE IN COMMY AMERICA NOW…

The clock is ticking as far as out of control American’s exploding and mass murdering humans who live in America now. Ask yourself, “If I was forced into & RV where prices keep exploding upward, how long will it be before I go nuts and lash out at people around me?”

The above shocking video clearly proves AMERICA IS BEING DESTROYED FROM WITHIN NOW.

This is by design and TRAITOR TRUMP isn’t doing a damn thing about it to help STRUGGLING AMERICAN’S NOW! If you are financially secure now you better thank your lucky stars! Why? The SATANIC ELITES DEMONIC AGENDA is to PURGE all American and other citizens of their countries from planet earth.

If you don’t believe me wait and see how, EXPLODING PRICES could very well force you into the dirty streets of the world not long from now.

Please send this shocking video showing all America is being destroyed now to DESTROY US to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP sleeping humanity now.

You better be prepping and have armed protection. The clock is ticking…

Rick

Disabled Viet nam era veteran & truther…