ABOVE IS & EXCELLENT VIDEO EXPOSING THE EVIL OF THIS CORRUPT WORLD. However, the creator failed to cover BIBLICAL PROPHECY which warns us of the END TIMES humanity is now dwelling in.

The SATANIC ZIONIST ELITE who control this world are being directed by LUCIFER/SATAN and his DEMONIC DEMONS. The only way this world can be saved is by direct intervention of Almighty God. The world is far too evil to be saved by humanity! Remember SODOM & GOMORRAH and the TOWER of BABEL in the bible!

ABOVE THIS PRIEST IS TELLING YOU THE TRUTH ABOUT THE ZIONIST FAKE JEWS AND THEIR NEW WORLD ORDER!

ABOVE EXCELLENT END TIME CHART EXPLAINED!

Please send this WARNING article to everyone you know and subscribe! It’s the only way to WAKEUP sleeping humanity.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…