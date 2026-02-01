YOU MUST QUESTION EVERYTHING NOW!

The above video should prepare you that our world is a lie from the pits of hell. DO NOT TAKE ANYTHING FOR GRANTED! QUESTION ANYTHING AND EVERYTHING NOW. Humanity is now entering the most terrifying time in history now. Pray constantly the HOLY SPIRIT will direct you in everything you say & do.

Please send this WARNING video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…