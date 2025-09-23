PART -1

Here’s XTREMEREALTYCHECK’S link to the above videos: https://www.bitchute.com/video/dioiZ2hMM9QF

note: In the event the above uploads aren’t in sequence you go go to the above link. I had a terrible uploading the videos in question.

Above is Russ’s excellent book, The Black Awakening. I believe this is the book that got him killed!

Russ Dizdar was a one of the great truthers of our modern era. He entered the belly of the beast and was taken out for it in my opinion. It’s shocking his wife Shelly died 3 weeks later after Russ. They were both in their 60’s at the time. Both Russ & Shelly exposed the CHILD SEX TRAFFIC NETWORK which involved SATANIC CHILD SACRIFICE RITUALS.

Russ & Shelly did not take the Covid-19 death shot! That being said, the strange deaths were labeled COVID. We now know funeral homes were getting kickbacks to list deaths as covid related, even most deaths had nothing to do with the FAKED DISEASE! Therefore one must assume both russ and Shelly were hit with a WBO-WEAPON to murder them.

The SATANIC CIA has & assassination squad designed to murder human beings who don’t follow the party line. Case in point! JFK, RFK, MIK and countless of demonic assassinations.

Rest in peace both of you. You fought the good fight and now you’re in the hands of Jesus.