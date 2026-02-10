Thank God I didn’t watch this anti-America occult half time show.

I did however tune in from time to time the game which was outright boring! In the above half time show video above, it was all about slamming the values of America that made America great at one time. There’s always been a dark evil under belly to the corrupt leaders both present and past, in America’s dark history were now just discovering.

The prices at this occult worship arena were insane! A hamburger was $180,00, Parking was $400.00 and up. Motel rooms were $500 and up. Beers $20.00+.Ticket prices we’re insane! Tickets went for just under $5000.00 to $60,000.00 each. My God! With millions of American’s out of work who can afford these prices?

The first insult was black women in strange outfits playing the BLACK national anthem. This is racist because it didn’t include all the other nationalities in America. Then came the lopsided boring game. Half time was a slap in the face to all American’s. English is America’s language not spanish! The fist music group sang a song saying f America DAH!

Then there were all kinds of symbols promoting the occult one world order in secret. Of course the NFL gay logo was promoted. Remember below when lady gaga had a demon in her? Now she won’t admit if she’s a man or woman DAH!

Seriously, If any person watches any rigged sport from here on he or she is mentally ill. Remember! When you watch you’re feeding SATANS BEAST. I watch tv on & antenna. I refuse to pay for any paid for tv now. It’s bad enough I have to pay for over priced internet. Cancel you cable and use that money for prepping. The clock is ticking and a time is coming real soon where your survival depends on what you have!

Please send to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…