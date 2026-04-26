WARNING-SHOCKING END TIME ANCIENT DECODE REVEALED!
THIS SHOCKING REVEAL WILL BLOW YOUR MIND!
EVEN IF YOU DISAGREE WITH THIS SHOCKING DECODE. IT HAS TO BE CONSIDERED SINCE WE’VE BEEN LIED TO FROM BIRTH. I AGREE WITH MOST OF IT ALTHOUGH I THINK ALMIGHTY GOD CREATED HUMANITY AND NOT THE BEINGS IN THIS SHOCKING REVEAL. It does reveal the chosen human’s of god will be removed as we progress in these END TIMES.
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Rick
Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…
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