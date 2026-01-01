THIS IS A WORD OF WARNING FOR YOU!

I’ve researched biblical prophecy for decades now and I’m amazed by all the FALSE PROPHETS RIGHT NOW.

All of them say I have a word from GOD you need to hear. Time and again these SNAKE OIL SALESMEN & WOMEN make predictions that seldom come true when they say it will. I don’t believer anything until I see factual proof it comes true. Sure I watch the BIBLICAL SIGNS but I do not make any judgements until they actually happen.

I created the above photo a few years ago exposing nearly all thew 501c-3 government preachers who are controlled by AMERICA’S FASCIST LYING GOVERNMENT. These and others are the very same preachers who will turn you in when MARTIAL LAW is declared in America.

WHAT THE ABOVE VIDEO IF YOU DON’T THINK THE LUKEWARM PREACHERS AREN’T GOING TO SQUEEL ON GOD FEARING BELIEVER’S IN JESUS.

In Matthew 24 Jesus warned TRUE BELIEVER’S would be hated and murdered! Our own family will turn us in as well! The only way you and I can confirm any PROPHECY is to pray with the HOLY SPIRIT for the confirmation.

My wife & I live for the hear & now. We don’t believe anything unless we see a CONFIRMATION of proof. Seriously, We don’t even know what BIBLICAL TIMELINE we’re on because there’s more than one calendar so called prophets go by today. If one studies TARTARIA like I’ve been doing, A 1,000 years was added to the timeline. This means humanity is 1,000’s later than what really transpired on our so called timeline.

My personal opinion is we might be in the MIDDLE of the TRIBULATION right now. The world is preparing for WORLD WAR NOW! The CON STOCK MARKET is SHAKING NOW! American’s are being FINANCIALLY CRUSHED RIGHT NOW. Everyone is living on CORRUPT CREDIT and will end up in the DIRTY STREETS of AMERICA before long. Another SUPER BUG PANDEMIC hs been RELEASED recently.

The average American only lives for themselves now and don’t trust anyone! Remember when Peter denied Jesus 3 times? This is what’s coming! When it comes down to saving their neck your family & friends will throw you to the wolves in time. There’s signs in the heavens right now! BIBLICAL PROPHECY is exploding now and the average person is drunk on ENDLESS SATANIC ENTERTAINMENT.

These are FOOLS in SHEEP’S CLOTHING. While the average person is watching rigged football today I’ll be pounding away trying to WAKEUP lost souls. My God! What’s wrong with humanity? They’re DRUNK on CREDIT CARDS that twill bury them in the very near future. As in the days of NOAH & LOT, these fools are eating-drinking-buying- selling AS WHEN NOAH entered the ARK.

The only thing my wife buys is PREPS to help sustain us when everything blows up not long from now. This world is a SICK-EVIL PLACE and we preper not to be here anymore. While we are, we’ll live thrifty and watch the signs. We will defend our lives and if we’re threatened we will take action! We will only be dragged to a SATANIC FEMA CAMP dead!

The bible warns believer’s to sell their cloaks & buy swords. Seriously! How can anyone be a witness for the Lord if he or she is dead! We have a right to defend ourselves from a FASCIST GOVERNMENT or INSANE RELIGIONS who say convert or DIE! I’ve always been a fighter and when knocked down, I got right back up and continued to fight for what I believe in.

My step father instilled within me, YOUR WORD IS YOUR BOND AND ALWAYS TELL THE TRUTH! If someone is a natural born liar like POLITICIANS, CORPORATE LEADERS and FALSE PROPHET PREACHERS. He or she cannot be REDEEMED in these END TIMES we’re now living in. They refuse to give up their riches and help those less fortunate than themselves. They’re drunk on occult power and will never see the light like hypocrite satanist fake preacher paula the tramp white.

Oh! I pray for their souls but not for them as a so called human being. That was lost when he or she flashed satans occult devil sign & sold their souls to him. Remember! When these HYPOCRITES CRY PECE & SAFETY THEN SUDDEN DESTRUCTION HITS SUDDENLY.

I hope you realize no one is coming to save us except JESUS. The whole world HATES YOU & I. AMERICA is IMPLODING FROM WITHIN RIGHT NOW! You and I are frogs boiling in hot water. Are you truly awake and giving your life to Jesus before the pot boils over? Do you go along to get along so you don’t have to face pain and never ending hardship?

I’ve suffered more pain & hardship, than the vast majority of people living today and the Lord has kept me here in spit of myself. Oh I wanted to die more than once when my life could have been taken and yet here I stand a witness for Jesus. Two near death auto accidents one when a model t hit me when i was 3 and threw me 25 feet into the air. Another when a car hit my van and I slid down main street nearly a block away. Fifteen minutes from being gassed to death in a trailer, fall from a four story window and I broke my feet and back & had to learn to walk again.

That’s just some of the setbacks in life i’ve had to endure in this demonic evil world here. What’s coming will be HELL on EARTH for us. Jesus said! FEAR THOSE WHO KILL THE BODY AND SOUL. Pray like you’ve never have before and and PREP. We’re coming to the end of the road as believer’s and the WHEAT is now being separated from the TARES.

Please send this WARNING to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…