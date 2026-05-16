THIS IS A VERY INFORMATIVE VIDEO AND YOU SHOULD WATCH HIS OTHER VIDEOS.

My research points to, ALIEN SATANIC ANGELS control the zionist freemason multi-trillionaire families of the world as this researcher rightly points out in the above video. Below them are their fork tongue spokes men and women who are demonically controlled. These hypocrites are the corrupt politicians, evil corporate leaders, the traitor mega preachers and the pope who constantly brainwash humanity.

Please send this eye opening video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…