I created the above video a few years ago to WAKE America!

This is a resent map of all the Terrorist camps in America. Rest assure there’s many we still don’t know about. Sickening the Corrupt FBI has protected these TERRORISTS for decades now. These TERRORISTS will be used not long from now to help bring down America.

Please send this warning to everyone you know and subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUp sleeping Americans now!

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…