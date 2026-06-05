PLEASE SEND THIS EYE OPENING VIDEO TO EVERYONE YOU KNOW & SUBSCRIBE. IT’S THE ONLY WAY TO WAKEUP HUMANITY NOW.

I’m sure he’s revealing his cult history but, he projects from & occult new age position. I believe if we accept Jesus, ask for forgiveness of our sins and invites the HOLY SPIRIT in it will guide us into all truth not a cult.

By the way, he does believe Jesus did exist in a new age form I believe. He believes in opening up one’s 3rd eye and the truth will be revealed. if the HOLY SPIRIT wants the 3rd eye open it will open for us not some ritual.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…