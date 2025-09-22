What this shocking video does not point out is JESUS IS THE SACRIFICE not a red heifer cow!

Please understand the ZIONIST FAKE JEWS are not the real jews of the bible. They are KHAZAR’S POSING AS REAL JEWS. These SATANIC PEOPLE WORSHIP SATAN AND ARE OCCULT FREEMASONS!

The TEMPLE MOUNT INSTITUTE is controlled by the OCCULT ZIONISTS. Please realize the SATANIC (FREEMASON) ROTHCHILDS & ROCKEFELLERS CREATED MODERN DAY ISRAEL. They HATE JESUS and refuse to accept him are the REAL MESSIAH!

1 Thessalonians 4:13-18 to explain how the rapture will happen, “Brothers, we do not want you to be ignorant about those who fall asleep [have died as Christians], or to grieve like the rest of men, who have no hope. 14 We believe that Jesus died and rose again and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him. 15 According to the Lord’s own word, we tell you that we who are still alive, who are left till the coming of the Lord, will certainly not precede those who have fallen asleep. 16 For the Lord himself will come down from heaven, with a loud command, with the voice of the archangel and with the TRUMPET CALL OF GOD, and the dead in Christ will rise first. 17 After that, we who are still alive and are left will be CAUGHT UP together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air. And so we will be with the Lord forever. 18 therefore encourage each other with these words.”

Above bible verses reveal explicitly what will happen at the (CATCHING AWAY OF BELIEVER’S OF JESUS) RAPTURE. It also clearly states TRUMPETS WILL BE BLOWN not SHOFARS! The ladder are a CALL TO WAR not a RAPTURE!

Additionally, The sacrifice of a red heifer has nothing to do with the RAPTURE. It signals the beginning of the daily sacrifices to a PAGAN GOD LUCIFER/SATAN! Jesus was the SACRIFICE not a red heifer. It’s clear Israel has been blinded by endless deception. Except for messianic Jews who accepted Jesus as the Lord & Eternal savior, the others are trapped in total DECEPTION RIGHT NOW!

Sadly, these LOST HUMAN BEINGS won’t WAKEUP until after the RAPTURE! The rest of humanity will continue to LIVE IN DECEPTION and hate Jesus even more knowing they were LEFT BEHIND.

In my opinion! The RAPTURE will happen after Rosh Hashanah. Why would Almighty God do this on the zionist new year when everyone is expecting it? He said NO ONE KNOWS THE DAY OR THE HOUR! We can know the SEASON because we’re living in it right now! It would make more sense the RAPTURE would occur during SUKKOT or YOM KIPPUR. The Jewish Holidays are explained below in 5 minutes.

Personally, my wife and I want out of this GOD FORSAKEN WORLD. We’re sick of all the ENDLESS LIES AND DECEPTION! No one can trust anyone anymore and the LYING DECEPTIVE MEGA-PREACHERS are WORSHIPPING, FAME and FORTUNE rather than saving LOST SOULS for the next life.

I’d love to see these FAKE OIL PREACHERS faces when they’re LEFT BEHIND, to face the WRATH of the ANTI-MESSIAH in the last part of the tribulation. In the photo below I created long I I expose them.

Several of them you will recognize above! Namely the CORRUPT JIMMY SWAGGARTS who still bring in over 8 million of month in donations. They like the others don’t feet the poor as Jesus instructed but give away high priced bibles dah! In my opinion unless Jimmy Swaggart repented of his LYING-STEALING & CHEATING he’s in HELL now. I think his flock is buying the way into heaven. The swaggarts LIED about them FLASHING SATAN DEVIL SIGN and said it was a musical not and that’s a lie! Here’s my article about Jimmys death-https://substack.com/home/post/p-169773393

This shocking article exposes LYING FRANCES SWAGGART covering up her surgeries and the devil sign!

Please pray daily you’re worthy to be taken up in the RAPTURE. If you’re LEFT BEHIND it will be HELL on EARTH in this corrupt world.

Please send this WARNING article to everyone you know and subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP HUMANITY.

