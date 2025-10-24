Montana does not have any LOW INCOME HOUSING! Montana treats POOL PEOPLE like dirt! Montana has the EVIL MS-13 GANG MEMBERS HERE! Montana has 1.000’s of people on hard drugs here. The COPS do everything they can to PURAGE THE POOR & FREELOADERS from it’s cities!

The CORRPT POLITICIANS do NOT give a DAMN ABOUT ABOUT THE PROBLEMS OF MONTANA! Her on my SUBSTACK I’ve been screaming about the NON STOP DEADLY CHEMTRAILS FOR YEARS NOW! I’ve contracted all the politicians in MONTANA and have never heard a word otherwise. The roads in MONTANA suck!

A huge CRYPTO DATA CENTER HAS BEEN APPROVED FOR POLSON, MONTANA that will drive ELECTRIC RATES TO THE MOON WHEN IT’S BUILT.

ONLY A FOOL WOULD COME TO MONTANA TO LIVE WHEN RICH POLITICIANS CRAP ON EVERYONE HERE.

Please send to everyone you know and subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP the sleeping dead IN AMERICA…

RICK

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…