Above is one of the most shocking (ENGLISH SPEAKING) videos ever produced concerning the Nazi Concentration Camps during WW-2. I know some of the corrupt mainstream media would have you believe otherwise, but this did in fact happen just the same.

To what degree you and I will never know! The victors of every war have always written their concept of history and have always covered up some of the TRUTH. The biblical 10 Commandments warns us NOT TO LIE but lying has become commonplace is this truly evil world of ours! Did you know the 10 COMMANDMENTS is found in virtually every religion? Read the free book here at Internet Archive-https://archive.org/details/worldsgreatscrip00brow

We’ve arrived at the point in time where we can’t trust anybody or anything now. We’re in the “END TIMES’ and in the bible declares,

"God Sends Them a Strong Delusion"

The phrase "God sends them a strong delusion" indicates a judicial act of God. Because people have rejected the truth of the gospel and preferred unrighteousness, God hands them over to their own chosen delusions. This is consistent with how God often judges people by allowing them to persist in their sinful desires, as seen in Romans 1:24-28, where God "gave them up" to impurity and a debased mind because they exchanged the truth about God for a lie.

ABOVE IS THE SHOCKING JADE HELM MILITARY TRAINING VIDEO IN 2015.

Jade Helm is now live according to this video! We see these roundups happening every day on the internet now. Believe me! American citizens are getting snagged as well in these insane dragnets!

This video proves AMERICA’S CORRUPT GOVERNMENT has plans to arrest American Citizens, if he or she doesn’t agree with this Nazi government or others around the world.

It’s insane countless humans worshipping sports and entertainment while this is happening right now! It’s also nuts the world is having huge earthquakes, floods, tornados, droughts, endless DEADLY CHEMTRAILS and constant UFO’s appearing throughout the world now. This confirms humanity is mind controlled and will not wakeup until a tragic disaster slams into him or her but then it will be too late.

The above video is CORRUPT WALMART FEMA CAMPS EXPOSED!

Sam Walton created Walmart with the help of the TRAITOR CIA it seems. Sam was & intelligence officer in Germany during WW-2. He visited the Nazi concentration camps and Walmart was birthed sometime after this.

If this shocking video doesn’t wake you up then nothing will!

The noose is ever tightening around BABYLON AMERICA and just like the empires of past history, America is about to fall and crumble as well. You don’t have to take my word for it! The endless SIN and DEBAUCHERY IN AMERICA AND THROUGHOUT THE WORLD IS A ticking time bomb.

It’s sad to say but, few human beings give a damn anymore. He or she lives for today and too hell with tomorrow. What he or she fails to realize is, he or she doesn’t not when they will draw their last breath on planet earth! It could come in the next minute with a HEART ATTACK or & AUTO ACCIDENT! It could happen with a DEMONIC GANG MEMBER or PRISONER ATTACKING THEM. It could happen if the person was injected with the DEADLY COVID DEATH JAB!

HISTORY IS NOW REPEATING ITSELF! I don’t have to prove anything! All you have to do is look around and see the ENDLESS HOMOSEXUALITY, ADULTERY, CHILD SACRIFICE, PORN, ENDLESS DEMONIC ENTERTAINMENT and all the LYING, STEALING and CHEATING of humanity happening RIGHT NOW!

In the bible in Matthew 24 Jesus WARNS you and I how the world will be in these “END TIMES of OURS RIGHT NOW! I suggest YOU READ IT NOW! Remember! Your last breath could come at any moment!

