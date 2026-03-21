I grew up in a broken family and have struggled all my life, trying to survive this broken life we call modernization. Truth be told! All of us were not only lied to from birth but, have been a captured species all along this broken life of ours.

Each time we charge on a credit card and do not pay it off in a month, we’re feeding the beast that has captured us all along in life. When one says NO to the non stop ADS & COMMERCIALS blasting them every second of every day, he or she has stopped feeding the insane corporations who control eveey aspect of our lives now.

The ILLEGAL FEDERAL RESERVE controls all of our spending habits through their banking systems. They hold humanity CAPTIVE insuring the CORRUPT GOVERNMENTS CREATE LAWS to insure you or I cannot draw our money out of their prison banks when times like now become financially intense. These corrupt bankers know they can declare a bank holiday and you’re screwed! They lock the door and you STARVE!

Sadly! Most of humanity is now drunk on never ending spending. I see them at the grocery or department store buying stupid crap they do not need for survival. These people have lost the art of survival and need the next financial fix every second of the day. Whatever happened to the word NO?

My wife and I drive a 26 year old car. We live in a rental mobile home. W keep only enough money in the bank to pay the household expenses each month. Whatever money we do have goes into metals and preps. That’s the only hidden safe backstop we have protecting us from our out of control government!

W have survival tools to protect us when, most of humanity flips out not long from now and he or she wants to steal what little we have in life. I have a small garden area because, most of the foods in the grocery stores are dangerous to eat now. Think about this! Virtually everything for purchase is MONEY DRIVEN!

The out of control government and the corporations don’t give a damn about you! They want your money and eventually your live when you’re of no use to them anymore. If you think the CORRUPT FDA protects you you’re a fool! They serve the mega corporations AND PROTECT YOU FROM NOTHING.

Now what can you do? Go up 3 paragraphs and read what I do! You need to understand HUMANITY IS NOW LIVING IN THE END TIMES! Things are only going to get worse from here on in America and throughout the world.

My generation in the 1960’s went into the streets and protested the out of control government unlike today when most of humanity is braindead now. The only choice you have is to live like you’re the only one that cares about YOU! You have to live like your complete survival depends on YOU!

The government and corporation will be MIA when the next stage of the COLLAPSE comes right around the corner. We’re in a slow motion COLLAPSE now! Each day a little more of your survive needs are chipped away and few people realize it now. FREE YOUR MIND!

Turn off the mainstream corrupt news! On the internet only watch channels that you know will not lead you astray. Go directly to Almighty God to pray. Don’t listen to the 501C-3 preachers. They’re controlled by the government. You don’t need a prophet, preacher or pope to find Jesus! He’s always been there if you ask Him to come into your life!

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran who NO ONLY WALKS THE WALK BUT, TALKS THE TALK…

God Bless!