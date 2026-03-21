EARTH SHAKING NEWS

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Debbie McBride's avatar
Debbie McBride
2h

Hi Rick, thank you for sharing the truth. You are absolutely right, the bottom line, it's all about our Saviour Jesus Christ. Isn't it amazing how our Father Son held us in his hands throughout our lives as I like you had a very broken home with a pedophile step-dad which caused me to fight for life. Praise Jesus for his mercy and love as I am a terrible (forgiven) sinner! But now I am white as snow. God bless you. Amen. a fan and sister in Christ in S.C. (Hello to your wife.) Debbie

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