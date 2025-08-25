I remember in the 1950’s & 60’s when music was really pleasing to listen to and the lyrics made sense. Now however! The music sucks for the most part. If that wasn’t bad enough, humanity has no problem flashing SATANS OCCULT DEVIL SIGN now! When one’s hand is making this occult sign and pointed at another a HEX is placed upon him or her. That is! If the person practices WITCHCRAFT and knows what words to be said then a curse is placed upon them.

Above video is Anton explaining the DEVIL SIGN!

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era Veteran & truther…