THE ABOVE VIDEO IS HEARTBREAKING TO SAY THE LEAST BUT IT COULD HAVE BEEN PREVENTED!. Instead of some of these people going to entertainment venues, they should have been preparing for the coming FAMINE that’s already here now. Most truthers are preppers and have prepared for what has now arrived. It’s seems most Americans FLEECE THE SYSTEM so he or she can stay at home and become obese.

I’ve worked since I was 12 years old until I retired. I lived in the projects for a time as a little boy. Hell! People today have no idea what being poor is! All most of them know how to do is use the system so he or she can sit on their and do nothing. Now some of them not happy with the system are now stealing. When they start going door to door they will be shot! They’ve failed to understand millions of Americans have guns and will use them!

CIVIL WAR is coming and people in America better realize not having food might be the lest of their problems when all hell breaks loose not long from now!

Please send this WAKEUP to everyone you know and subscribe. People will WAKEUP one way or another now! Law abiding citizens have had it with these fat freeloaders…

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…