THE ABOVE VIDEO IS SHOCKING!

It shocks me, citizens in Europe are mad as hell & protesting, while brain dead American’s are, drunk on sports and other mind numbing useless occult entertainment.

The realty is all the TRAITOR GOVERNMENTS of the world are in lockstep with ELIMINATING CITIZENS and making ILLEGALS the new WORLD CITIZENS.

There’s no such thing as coming in the LEGAL way for ILLEGALS because all the LAWS of EACH NATION ARE corrupt as hell or aren’t being enforced like America. TRAITOR TRUMP has only deported a hand full of ILLEGALS now. There’s still 50 million plus illegals here in America.

Spain is just the first corrupt government to grant ILLEGALS FULL CITIZENSHIP. When TRAITOR TRUMP is out of office (one way or another) America will fall in lockstep. How do I know? While ILLEGALS in America get everything for free over ONE MILLION AMERICAN’S are sleeping in the the DIRTY STREETS, in their cars or in tents OF AMERICA.

At least European citizens are in the streets protesting this never ending insanity! Make no mistake about it! This is the planned ELIMINATION of citizens by the OCCULT ELITE! Unfortunately, even though American’s have 200 million guns few of them will be used. Why, American’s are transfixed on being ENTERTAINED DAH! These stupid fools are the workers of their own DEMISE now.

So what does this say for the rest of us? All we have is PRAYER and if our doors are broken down by ILLEGALS we have to ELIMINATE them. This also applies to any other individuals who would rape, rob and murder us…

WAKEUP OR BE ELIMINATED!

Please send this article to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…