ABOVE IS ME AT 6 A.M. TODAY. Then air NOW stinks with A BURNING OIL/KEROSINE SMELL. AT 3 A.M. THIS MORNING I WAS AWAKEN WITH THE INTENSE BURNING OF A HUMAN FLESH SMELL. WHAT THE HELL!

I took this video a few days ago! Seriously, this cotton cloud was never seen in the skies of America until just the last few years. The deadly chemicals creating this nasty clouds we breathe in every second of every day now.

The non stop DEADLY CHEMTRAILING is killing everything on earth now. This is my rhubarb plant routing away.

If that wasn’t bad enough, A grasshopper plague has invested my garden. Below is one of many sunflower leaves destroyed by this nasty creatures.

I believe because of non stop DEVELISH CHEMTRAILING now! Montana could very well be thrown into winter in September/October this year.

Sad to say but, Our traitor government will not stop this EVIL CHEMTRAILING! They can pass all the CHEMTRAIL LAWS they want but nothing will be done about it. Sase in point, A few states like TN & FL have these laws and still DEADLY CHEMTRAILS still appear in their skies.

All of us know the legal (ILLEGAL) system is corrupt as hell! The bible warns! “Wrong will be right and right will be wrong,” in the “END TIMES,” we’re now living in.

Remember what President d. Roosevelt once said! “In politics, nothing happens by accident. If it happens, you can bet it was planned that way.”

Humanity’s real history has been stolen by the SATANIC ELITES who’ve controlled the world forever now. If you’ve researched TARTARIA and the MUD FLOOD, you know full well humanity has been lied to forever!

This shocking video proves Maui was scanned with a green laser before it was burned to the ground! The countless children or their bodies have never surfaced. I believe they were sent underground as a human sacrifice for ADRENACHROME! This is what CHILD SEX SLAVERY is all about.

I try and do a video about it down the road. We have to realize this is SATANS WORLD and he KILLS-STEALS & DESTROYS EVERYTHING IN SIGHT INCLUDING YOU AND I IF WE ALLOW IT.

If this DEADLY LASER PLANE DOESN’T TERRIFY YOU THEN NOTHING WILL.

Imagine this monster flying over at 3 A.M. frying you and your loved one’s when you least expect it.

Please go to Geo Engineering Watch. Here’s their fantastic video exposing the demonic CHEMTRAILING agenda;

Here’s OPERATION POPEYE CREATED BY OUR NAZI GOVT. DURING THE VIETNAM WAR;

Did you know Americas TRAITOR GOVT. has advanced technology at least 100 years ahead of anything on the open market? Well they do! Everything on the open market is already obsolete when you buy it. Corporations like satanic Apple throw a few improvements on & iphone and 6 months later force you to by another one. We live in a throw away society. I came from the generation when people had the brains to fix things!

If you don’t think these evil BASTARDS aren’t spreading DEADLY CHEMICALS above the clouds you better watch this shocking video clip now!

I took this photo last week showing the intense MICRO WAVING of the DEADLY CHEMTRAIL clouds.

Did you know these intense microwaves enter your brain and cause brain tumors? Did you know your smart phone radiates all the time causing one to be sterile or given cancer? My wife and I refuse to have a non stop tracking phone that listens to you even when the battery is removed from it. 5g towers can now pump evil thoughts into one’s mind now.

You have no choice to fight back now or our TRAITOR GOVT. will end up murdering you and your family in the end. You fight by EXPOSING THEIR EVIL NON STOP AGENDA’S. You do what I’m doing right now!

I believe MARTIAL LAW will be declared before 2026. For sure! This WINTER will be HELL OR EARTH! When the SATANIC ELITE give the word I believe we’ll be sprayed with a DEATH SPRAY to end all existence on this insane planet. When the FOOD STORES are EMPTIED you once friendly neighbor will comew to take what you have.

If you don’t have all means of protection you and your family will be destroyed. LOCK & LOAD BEFORE THIS HAPPENS!

I want you to know I appreciate all the feedback you give me. While I can’t respond directly because of time constraints, I value all your thoughts.

It’s now 10 A.m. CST here in Polson, Mt. It really shocks me how these damn CHEMICAL CLOUDS stay in one place for hours on end. It reveals the fact that these EVIL BASTARDS control the wind currents over our heads.

The stupid weather which is never right forecasts rain for the next 4 days dah! these retards are always wrong here in Montana.

Please know I give my professional talents and time freely! I do it for the love of humanity and I desperately want you and your loved one’s to WAKEUP! My wife and I live in a rental trailer and we’re happy. Our owner is a kind hearted man and treats us fairly. We drive a 25+ year old Xterra and it’s in good shape. We have need of nothing because we know materialism isn’t the route to happiness.

Faith in Jesus is the only thing that matters! I was in the Hippi movement in the 1960s and researched other religions during that time as well. I traveled most of America as a professional photographer in the 1970-80’s. I’ve lived 2 lives in one so to speak. I made it through having been killed almost 4 times in my life. Two failed marriages and so much more.

Yet! Here I am trying to wake you up and bring you home to glory. The clock is ticking so be smart and learn for my extensive background in human existence. In the end it’s not about fame and fortune or how much you have. It’s about what Jesus left us with. “LOVE ALMIGHTY GOD WITH ALL YOUR BODY, MIND AND SOUL AND LOVE YOUR NEIGHBOR AS YOURSELF.”

RICK

DISABLED VIETNAM ERA VETERAN & TRUTHER…

