YOUR $1,500 CELLPHONE WILL BE USELESS WHEN THIS HAPPENS!

You will also be totally controlled with the DEADLY 5G+ frequency being pumped through your body. You’ll also get DEADLY CANCER is the process.

If you don’t send this shocking video to everyone you know YOU’RE A FOOL! Our precious rights are being destroyed right before our verey eyes now. If you don’t WAKEUP all to the DEADLY FEMA CAMP YOU GO.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…