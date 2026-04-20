WARNING! BIG PHARMA BOOSTERS HAVE 8 STRANDS OF HIV IN EACH DEADLY SHOT!EARTH SHAKING NEWSApr 20, 2026Sharehealthbot@thehealthb0t"Your booster had 8 strands of HIV, which shuts off your ability to make white blood cells" 11:50 PM · Apr 19, 2026 · 35.7K Views23 Replies · 463 Reposts · 1.13K LikesPLEASE SEND THIS WHISTLER BLOWER’S CONFESSION TO EVERYONE YOU KNOW & SUBSCRIBE. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.RickDisabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.SubscribeSharePrevious