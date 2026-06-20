The above video is proof America is, END TIME MYSTERY BABYLON. It’s not hard to see America will be destroyed in the very near future either!

Sadly though, A VEIL OF DELUSION has been cast over humanity and he or she has fallen under this dark veil of DEEP DELUSION. Sports arenas are practically filled to the brim now with absent minded people.

Lost human beings are still BUYING & SELLING just like in the DAYS OF NOAH & LOT. Countless people are still in the DECEPTIVE STOCK MARKET as well thinking it will never CRASH dah!

If TRAITOR TRUMP isn’t the DARK ANTI-CHRIST at the very least he’s a LYING FALSE PROPHET. His endless BLUNDERS are exploding now! The reflecting pool is just the latest now. As sick as he is trump is blaming everyone else but himself now. Remember trump said, “I’M THE CHOSEN ONE” dah.

Hopefully as your viewing the above video you’ll realize america’s days are coming to & end now! WAKEUP…

Please send this eye opening video to eveyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…