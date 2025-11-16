While my wife and I stopped supporting Perry Stone long ago because he FLASHES SATANS OCCULT DEVIL SIGN, I think the information he presents is important however. This video will shock the hell out of you. It predicts the 666 MARK OF THE BEAST will be rolled out in 18 months.

I believe the MARK OF THE BEAST will be rolled out before this time period. Why? America is rapidly being destroyed from within now. This has speedup the SATANIC ELITE’S agenda to destroy BABYLON AMERICA. I hope you’re prepping so you can survive the insane deadly evil now hitting America.

Please send this WARNING to everyone you know and subscribe. It’s the only to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…