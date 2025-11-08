I’m hearing rumblings something shocking could happen on 11/10/2025. The above video seems to lineup with what I’m hearing. One thing for sure! The SATANIC ELITE cannot PROPUP the RIGGED STOCK MARKET much longer.

1000’s of people are loosing their jobs every month now, as the CON MARKET ramps up the the endless debt into QUAD TRILLIONS of WORTHLESS DOLLARS. While INSANE AMERICANS are OBSESSED with DEMONIC ENTERTAINMENT and LYING POLITICS, the world COLLAPSES WITHIN ITSELF.

Please send this END TIME WARNING TO EVERYONE YOU KNOW! The end of America as we’ve once known it, is now coming to & end. It’s time your loved one’s WAKEUP before it’s too late. Watch the either articles here on how to survive.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…