THIS IS SHOCKING! Right before one customers eyes the digital prices instantly change a glitch out dah!

If American’s don’t bring a class action suit against FEMA WALMART and the other corporations now! YOU ARE SCREWED…

What can you do now besides SUE!

Order as much as you can online to lock down the price.

Start BOYCOTTING THE CORPORATIONS that have DISHONEST DIGITAL PRICING. If you have to spend money at these DEMONIC STORES try to buy as little as possible. If you have products delivered locally make sure everything was delivered. Fortunately the price is locked in when one orders from the store for home delivery.

EDUCATION IS THE BEST POLICY! Videos like above will educate you as to how to protect yourself from getting SCREWED!

I’m WARNING AMERICAN’S NOW! If you do nothing the DAMNING CORPORATIONS WILL KEEP SCREWING YOU…

I REFUSE TO EVER GO INTO ANOTHER WALMART AGAIN! If I have to order something I buy it online. My wife will now buy as little as possible when she goes into our local walmart.

The only way these CORRUPT CORPORATIONS CAN OVER COME THIS IS TO LOCKIN THE PRICE FOR EVERYONE ON A DAY TO DAY BASIS. Otherwise, these damn corporations will loose BILLIONS every year SCREWING THE AMERICAN PEOPLE…!

Please send this shocking video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to stop these damn corporations from screwing you and I.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…