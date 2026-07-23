STOP SHOPPING INSIDE A WALMART NAZI STORE.

ORDER WHAT YOU NEED ONLINE WHERE PRICES ARE LOCKED IN WHEN YOU MAKE THE PURCHASE.

WALMART has become the NAZI GESTAPO of WW-2 NAZI GERMANY. NOW EMPLOYEES ARE WEARING BODY CAMERAS thus removing all sence of privacy in the walmart stores.

WALMART FEMA CAMPS EXPOSED! WAKEUP... https://open.substack.com/pub/earthshakingnews333/p/walmart-fema-camps-exposed-wakeup?r=hhpp1&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=true…

PLEASE SEND THIS SHOCKING ARTICLE TO EVERYONE YOU KNOW & SUBSCRIBE. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…