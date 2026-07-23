WALMART IS SCREWING YOU AND HERE'S HOW! BOYCOTT THEM NOW OR STAY SUCKERED...
STOP SHOPPING INSIDE A WALMART NAZI STORE.
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ORDER WHAT YOU NEED ONLINE WHERE PRICES ARE LOCKED IN WHEN YOU MAKE THE PURCHASE.
WALMART has become the NAZI GESTAPO of WW-2 NAZI GERMANY. NOW EMPLOYEES ARE WEARING BODY CAMERAS thus removing all sence of privacy in the walmart stores.
WALMART FEMA CAMPS EXPOSED! WAKEUP... https://open.substack.com/pub/earthshakingnews333/p/walmart-fema-camps-exposed-wakeup?r=hhpp1&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=true…
PLEASE SEND THIS SHOCKING ARTICLE TO EVERYONE YOU KNOW & SUBSCRIBE. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.
Rick
Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…
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